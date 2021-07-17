Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COVAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

