Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $514,000.

OTCMKTS:TMPMU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

