Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

