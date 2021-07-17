W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 632,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,355,000 after purchasing an additional 97,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

