Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 249,900 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $49,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

