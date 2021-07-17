Walleye Capital LLC Invests $593,000 in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,407,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,347,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000.

NRACU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

