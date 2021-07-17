Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 21,146 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 131.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Angi by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Angi by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

