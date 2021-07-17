Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 52,664 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 188.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTY opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 3.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

