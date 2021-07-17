Walleye Capital LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The India Fund by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 50.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

