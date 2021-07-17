Walleye Capital LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $250,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.