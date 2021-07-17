Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $20,814,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

