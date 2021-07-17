Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €53.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.42 ($58.14).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA:DWNI opened at €51.72 ($60.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.94. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.