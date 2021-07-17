Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,433.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $16.18 million and $226,433.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00144345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.59 or 1.00480033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.