Wealth Alliance Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

