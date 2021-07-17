Wealth Alliance Has $556,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $1,833,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $24,663,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

