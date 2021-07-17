Wealth Alliance Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BCE were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in BCE by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BCE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $9,855,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 118,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

