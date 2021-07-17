Wealth Alliance Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $192.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $101.38 and a 52 week high of $193.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

