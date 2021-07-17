Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

