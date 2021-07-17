Wealth Alliance Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 202,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 63,128 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

