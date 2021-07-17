Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

