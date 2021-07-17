Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $129,000 Holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $14,869,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,737,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,156,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,630,000.

Shares of ZNTEU opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

