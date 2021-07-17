Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

UBSFY stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

