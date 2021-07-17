Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,954 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of WRI stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.