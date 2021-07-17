Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBT. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Welbilt by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 872,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

