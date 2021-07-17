Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.