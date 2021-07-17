Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Shares of WDO opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.59.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

