Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.56.
Shares of WDO opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.59.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
