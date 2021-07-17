Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

MPW opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

