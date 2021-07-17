Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,955 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 560,085 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 79,897 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

