Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.24. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 635,973 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westwater Resources by 533.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 710.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 65.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 70,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 87.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Westwater Resources by 72.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

