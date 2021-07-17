Wilder World Hits Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $685,060.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

