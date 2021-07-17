Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wipro were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 811,641 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,078,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 856,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of WIT opened at $8.15 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

