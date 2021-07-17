Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.51). Wix.com also reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.19.

WIX stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.30. 226,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,515. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

