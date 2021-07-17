Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

