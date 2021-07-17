WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $79.58 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in WNS by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,131,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

