WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $90.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target increased by Cowen from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.85. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.