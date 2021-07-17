Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.59 Million

Analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce $101.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the lowest is $101.04 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $416.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $483.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $30,753,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $46,396,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WK traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.56. 247,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,867. Workiva has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

