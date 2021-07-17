World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 4.1%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.18 and last traded at $167.18. 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.59.
A number of brokerages have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
