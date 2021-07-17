World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 4.1%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.18 and last traded at $167.18. 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. Research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.