Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore Sells 9,497 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

