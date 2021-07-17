WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSPOF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $121.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.