WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $43.36.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

