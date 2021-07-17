WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $43.36.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
