Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. Research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 110,991 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.