XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,984 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of XPeng worth $78,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $3,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XPeng by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in XPeng by 3,346.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion and a PE ratio of -24.09. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

