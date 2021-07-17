XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.51.

XPeng stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

