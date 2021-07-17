Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

YSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,442,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,827,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

