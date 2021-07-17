Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.38% of Yellowstone Acquisition worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 91.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 928,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 443,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YSAC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

