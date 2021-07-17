Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

DAO has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of DAO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

