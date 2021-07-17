YOUengine (YOUC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00826100 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

