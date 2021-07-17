Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.73). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

YMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.66. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

