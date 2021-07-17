Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $241.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.60 million and the lowest is $236.02 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $317.98 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.81.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $32,015.13. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

