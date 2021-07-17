Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.91. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.44. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

